Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Is At $35.21 Formed Wedge; Howard Capital Management Boosted Its Merck And Co (MRK) Stake

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) formed wedge up with $36.62 target or 4.00% above today’s $35.21 share price. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has $2.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 152,435 shares traded. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) has declined 6.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.08% the S&P500.

Howard Capital Management increased Merck And Co Inc (MRK) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management acquired 10,133 shares as Merck And Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Howard Capital Management holds 274,326 shares with $22.82 million value, up from 264,193 last quarter. Merck And Co Inc now has $220.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 7.51 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Presents New Osteoarthritis Data at OARSI 2018 World Congress; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan

Analysts await Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.6 per share. AUB’s profit will be $57.48 million for 12.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.60’s average target is 8.77% above currents $86.05 stock price. Merck & Company had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Howard Capital Management decreased Information Technology Sector (IYW) stake by 17,669 shares to 71,018 valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV) stake by 12,244 shares and now owns 58,724 shares. Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) was reduced too.