Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Is At $35.14 Formed Wedge; SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. COM CANADI (SZSMF) Shorts Increased By 2.53%

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. COM CANADI (OTCMKTS:SZSMF) had an increase of 2.53% in short interest. SZSMF’s SI was 182,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.53% from 177,900 shares previously. With 32,000 avg volume, 6 days are for SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. COM CANADI (OTCMKTS:SZSMF)’s short sellers to cover SZSMF’s short positions. The stock increased 8.47% or $0.0107 during the last trading session, reaching $0.137. About 131,909 shares traded or 85.94% up from the average. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZSMF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) formed wedge up with $37.25 target or 6.00% above today’s $35.14 share price. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has $2.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 288,633 shares traded or 13.79% up from the average. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) has declined 6.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.08% the S&P500.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company has market cap of $22.73 million. It explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Rosario project covering an area of 500 hectares located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

Analysts await Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.6 per share. AUB’s profit will be $57.47 million for 12.55 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.