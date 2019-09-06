Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Downgraded from “Outperform” Rating By Keefe Bruyette \u0026 Woods; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lifted Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Stake

In a analysts note sent to investors on Friday morning, Keefe Bruyette \u0026 Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) to a “Market Perform” rating from “Outperform”. Keefe Bruyette \u0026 Woods currently has a $37.0000 target price per share on the stock. The firm target price per share would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)‘s current price.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) stake by 2.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 115,513 shares as Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 4.46 million shares with $35.24 million value, up from 4.34 million last quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Grp I now has $1.16B valuation. The stock increased 5.99% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 946,003 shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN

More notable recent Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UBP and AUB get board nod for peso bonds – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Appoints Frank Russell Ellett to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation To Present at Barclays Financial Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bank and Trust completes rebranding, name change – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding firm for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to clients and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes.

Analysts await Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.6 per share. AUB’s profit will be $57.47M for 12.97 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.15% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 219,659 shares traded. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) has declined 6.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.08% the S&P500.

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Helix Energy Solutions Group’s (NYSE:HLX) Share Price Down A Painful 74%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Helix Energy Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 1.50 million shares to 251,278 valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) stake by 884,782 shares and now owns 268,718 shares. Peabody Energy Corp New was reduced too.