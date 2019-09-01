Atlantic Pwr (AT) Shares Rose While Mangrove Partners Has Cut Stake by $2.88 Million; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Price Declined While Elm Ridge Management Lowered Position by $6.30 Million

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 156,521 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 143,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 211,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 354,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 515,000 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Bailard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 58,600 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 93,405 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 25,456 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 878,235 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 690,949 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 837,661 shares or 0% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Dupont Cap reported 330,774 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 7.62 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,898 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 384,995 shares. Macquarie Gru Inc Ltd accumulated 11,200 shares. American Int owns 69,217 shares.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 471,695 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 213 are owned by Tower Research Lc (Trc). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.14% or 1.96 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com holds 382,325 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 90,735 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 25,648 shares. C M Bidwell holds 1,995 shares. Taconic Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 625,000 shares. Franklin reported 7,926 shares. Moreover, Venor Capital Management Limited Partnership has 15.59% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 277,719 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 328,114 shares. Tcw reported 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 273,484 shares. Brigade Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.87% or 314,200 shares in its portfolio.