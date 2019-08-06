Atlantic Pwr (AT) Holder Mangrove Partners Has Lowered Position; Eastern Bank Raised Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) by $940,545

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 273,288 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 106,283 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40M, up from 99,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $121.65. About 5.36 million shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (EZU) by 432,555 shares to 9,342 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (IWN) by 206,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,076 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill has 1.39% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Factory Mutual Insurance owns 0.76% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 456,800 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp owns 54,047 shares. Inv Advisors holds 1.77% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 11,080 shares. Dearborn Prtn invested in 57,604 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Co has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,425 shares. Cibc World reported 196,913 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc has 35,213 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 20,656 shares. Northern Tru has 7.37 million shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt reported 3,533 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 437,118 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Avalon Advsrs Lc reported 91,969 shares stake. Lockheed Martin Investment Company invested in 42,000 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt owns 7,049 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio.

