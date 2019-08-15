Atlantic Pwr (AT) Holder Mangrove Partners Has Lowered Position by $2.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Price Rose While American Financial Group Trimmed by $3.20 Million Its Stake

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 868,831 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 316,206 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 445,140 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 1,950 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 26,866 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0% or 11,200 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 1.14M shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0% or 15,432 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22,064 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt holds 817,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American International Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 69,217 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 587 shares or 0% of the stock. Walthausen & Comm stated it has 0.45% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT).

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 31,000 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $76.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN).