Atlantic Pwr (AT) Holder Mangrove Partners Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Raised Stake by $6.79 Million

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 156,521 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.01% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Parametric Associate Limited Com holds 0% or 568,045 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 4,320 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 7.62M shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Sigma Planning Corp has 0.01% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 60,453 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Great West Life Assurance Can has 114,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 83,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 73,585 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 80,731 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 584,601 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 254,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 976,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,528 shares to 45,483 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 14,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,137 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).