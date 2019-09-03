Atlantic Power Corporation (AT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)

We are contrasting Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.91 N/A 0.20 12.07 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 42 1.67 N/A 1.81 24.74

Demonstrates Atlantic Power Corporation and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Power Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Atlantic Power Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atlantic Power Corporation and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% -282.5% 2.9% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Power Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. From a competition point of view, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has a 0.23 beta which is 77.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atlantic Power Corporation and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is $38, which is potential -15.67% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.3% of Atlantic Power Corporation shares and 54.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares. Atlantic Power Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Power Corporation -3.63% -1.65% 5.29% -4.02% 11.16% 10.14% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34%

For the past year Atlantic Power Corporation has weaker performance than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats Atlantic Power Corporation.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.