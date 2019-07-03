Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.95 N/A 0.20 12.32 Duke Energy Corporation 88 2.75 N/A 4.12 21.07

Demonstrates Atlantic Power Corporation and Duke Energy Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Duke Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Power Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Atlantic Power Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atlantic Power Corporation and Duke Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% 195% -2.7% Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Power Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. From a competition point of view, Duke Energy Corporation has a 0.09 beta which is 91.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atlantic Power Corporation. Its rival Duke Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Atlantic Power Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Duke Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Atlantic Power Corporation and Duke Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Duke Energy Corporation 0 4 0 2.00

On the other hand, Duke Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 2.94% and its average target price is $92.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atlantic Power Corporation and Duke Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 62% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of Atlantic Power Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Duke Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Power Corporation 5.17% 2.09% -5.43% 14.02% 8.44% 12.44% Duke Energy Corporation -1.15% -4.04% -3.13% 1.41% 11.51% 0.57%

For the past year Atlantic Power Corporation has stronger performance than Duke Energy Corporation

Summary

Duke Energy Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Atlantic Power Corporation.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.