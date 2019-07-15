Atlantic Power (ATP) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Formfactor (FORM) Shorts Increased By 13.32%

Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) had an increase of 13.32% in short interest. FORM’s SI was 3.40 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.32% from 3.00M shares previously. With 407,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM)’s short sellers to cover FORM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 64,312 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor

Analysts expect Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 171.43% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. T_ATP’s profit would be $5.48 million giving it 16.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Atlantic Power Corporation’s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 15,947 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $365.28 million. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. It has a 13.48 P/E ratio. The firm sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers.

More notable recent Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) Trading At A 49% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Atlantic Power Corporation’s (TSE:ATP) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Atlantic Power Corporation’s (TSE:ATP) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) were released by: Cbc.ca and their article: “Canada’s Andreescu upsets No. 6 seed Svitolina to reach final at Indian Wells – CBC.ca” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Cbc.ca‘s news article titled: “Semifinal berth pushes Bianca Andreescu to career high in WTA rankings – CBC.ca” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FormFactor, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 813,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Paradigm Management New York, New York-based fund reported 496,900 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 11,237 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Koch Industry holds 1.36% or 109,305 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 68,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 11,623 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0% stake. Citigroup owns 51,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Llc owns 62,087 shares. D E Shaw Commerce has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 135,300 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 31,126 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 17,072 shares.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable clients to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $108,522 activity. STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY sold 7,000 shares worth $108,522.