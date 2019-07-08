Atlantic Power (ATP) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Spitfire Capital Has Lifted Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Position

Spitfire Capital Llc increased Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) stake by 7.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc acquired 11,000 shares as Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC)’s stock rose 11.54%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 161,224 shares with $5.01M value, up from 150,224 last quarter. Altra Indl Motion Corp now has $2.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 352,381 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Analysts expect Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 171.43% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. T_ATP’s profit would be $5.42M giving it 16.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Atlantic Power Corporation’s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 11,305 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $347.72 million. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. It has a 13 P/E ratio. The firm sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers.