Atlantic Power (ATP) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Shorts at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Lowered By 0.95%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) had a decrease of 0.95% in short interest. AEM’s SI was 5.90M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.95% from 5.96M shares previously. With 973,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s short sellers to cover AEM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 2.11M shares traded or 53.80% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C

Analysts expect Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 171.43% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. T_ATP’s profit would be $5.48 million giving it 16.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Atlantic Power Corporation’s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 60,729 shares traded or 20.64% up from the average. Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, June 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $12.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $353.22 million. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The firm sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers.