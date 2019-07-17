Atlantic Power (ATP) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Sentiment Is 1.77

Analysts expect Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 171.43% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. T_ATP’s profit would be $5.48M giving it 16.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Atlantic Power Corporation’s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 20,706 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 85 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 48 cut down and sold equity positions in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 13.00 million shares, up from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Anika Therapeutics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 28 Increased: 62 New Position: 23.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for 111,996 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 205,609 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diker Management Llc has 0.66% invested in the company for 35,987 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $579.36 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 19.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 38.24% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.68 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.97M for 24.27 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $360.90 million. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The firm sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers.

