Atlantic Equities Gives Lyft (LYFT) Higher Rating; Capital World Investors Has Lifted Its Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Position

In a research report shared with investors and clients on Thursday morning, Atlantic Equities has boosted Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock to a “Neutral”. LYFT’s old rating was “Underweight”.

Capital World Investors increased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) stake by 11.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital World Investors acquired 1.34M shares as Johnson And Johnson (JNJ)'s stock declined 8.26%. The Capital World Investors holds 13.33M shares with $1.86 billion value, up from 12.00M last quarter. Johnson And Johnson now has $341.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Lyft has $9500 highest and $5700 lowest target. $74.50’s average target is 23.57% above currents $60.29 stock price. Lyft had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.

The stock increased 2.71% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 8.79 million shares traded or 116.17% up from the average. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $17.52 billion. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their clients and employees.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.