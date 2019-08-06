Atlantic Equities Downgrades S\u0026P Global (SPGI); Kadant (KAI) Shorts Up By 14.02%

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) had an increase of 14.02% in short interest. KAI’s SI was 264,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.02% from 231,800 shares previously. With 77,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)’s short sellers to cover KAI’s short positions. The SI to Kadant Inc’s float is 2.46%. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.09. About 81,216 shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – Kadant at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 14/05/2018 – Ubs Global Asset Americas Buys New 1.2% Position in Kadant

Atlantic Equities has downgraded S\u0026P Global (NYSE:SPGI) stock to “Neutral” in a research note issued on Tuesday morning, and has set an estimated 12-month target price at $260.0000. SPGI’s old rating was “Overweight”.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $928.48 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. It has a 14.74 P/E ratio. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, makes, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Kadant Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.29 million shares or 1.84% more from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 5,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 32,687 shares. 18,412 were reported by Arrowstreet Partnership. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 9,500 shares. 95,470 are owned by Kennedy Mngmt. Paradigm Mgmt Incorporated New York holds 0.26% or 33,600 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp L P holds 3,860 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 809 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 74,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 4,014 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 4,813 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 131 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 227,187 shares. 10,764 are held by Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.89 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. It has a 31.02 P/E ratio. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research and analytics, information, and benchmarks to the investors, issuers, and other market participants.

