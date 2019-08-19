Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Both Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|18
|4.70
|N/A
|1.14
|16.16
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|26
|4.79
|N/A
|1.84
|13.92
Demonstrates Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Citizens & Northern Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is currently more expensive than Citizens & Northern Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|8.9%
|1%
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.6%
|1.8%
Volatility and Risk
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, Citizens & Northern Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 26.3%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern Corporation has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|4.67%
|6.61%
|6.55%
|0.27%
|2.45%
|12.34%
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|-0.31%
|-2.66%
|-8.92%
|2.93%
|-5.09%
|-2.68%
For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend while Citizens & Northern Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Citizens & Northern Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
