Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Both Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.70 N/A 1.14 16.16 Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.79 N/A 1.84 13.92

Demonstrates Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Citizens & Northern Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is currently more expensive than Citizens & Northern Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1% Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, Citizens & Northern Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 26.3%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern Corporation has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34% Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68%

For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend while Citizens & Northern Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Citizens & Northern Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.