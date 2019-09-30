Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC)

This is a contrast between Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 17 1.53 22.11M 1.14 16.16 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 0.00 4.12M 1.25 15.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation. Bank of South Carolina Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 128,173,913.04% 8.9% 1% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 22,103,004.29% 15.4% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bank of South Carolina Corporation has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s upside potential is 4.52% at a $18.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 12.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina Corporation has 9.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27%

For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. beats Bank of South Carolina Corporation.