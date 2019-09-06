Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Reaches $16.08 After 8.00% Down Move; SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO ORDINARY SHARES (SNPHF) Sellers Increased By 38.45% Their Shorts

The stock of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 68,150 shares traded. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has risen 2.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ACBI News: 29/05/2018 – TPG Growth Joins First Atlantic Capital as a Significant Investor in Resource Label Group; 26/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Bancshrs 1Q EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Atlantic Capital Closes Below 200-Day Moving AverageThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $367.90M company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $14.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACBI worth $29.43M less.

SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SNPHF) had an increase of 38.45% in short interest. SNPHF’s SI was 789,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 38.45% from 570,400 shares previously. It closed at $16.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, produces, and markets prescription ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the protection and enhancement of eyesight and health primarily in Japan. The company has market cap of $6.66 billion. It offers prescription pharmaceutical products for corneal and conjunctival epithelial disorders, glaucoma and ocular hypertension, anti-rheumatics, retinal and uveal disorders, and allergy; over-the-counter pharmaceutical products; and medical devices, such as foldable intraocular lenses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the cleaning of anti-dust and sterilized clothing; and sale of supplements.

