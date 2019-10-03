Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 17 1.54 22.11M 1.14 16.16 United Community Banks Inc. 27 12.33 77.56M 2.20 13.02

In table 1 we can see Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and United Community Banks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Community Banks Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 128,322,692.98% 8.9% 1% United Community Banks Inc. 286,834,319.53% 11.5% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. United Community Banks Inc. has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and United Community Banks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s upside potential is 9.34% at a $18.5 average target price. Meanwhile, United Community Banks Inc.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 5.65%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is looking more favorable than United Community Banks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.5% of United Community Banks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of United Community Banks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34% United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74%

For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than United Community Banks Inc.

Summary

United Community Banks Inc. beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.