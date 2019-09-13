Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.90% 1.00% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. N/A 18 16.16 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.50 2.72

The peers have a potential upside of 17.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s peers beat Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.