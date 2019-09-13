Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
88.2% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|8.90%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|N/A
|18
|16.16
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.50
|2.72
The peers have a potential upside of 17.77%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|4.67%
|6.61%
|6.55%
|0.27%
|2.45%
|12.34%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s peers beat Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
