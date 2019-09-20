Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; Credit Agricole S A Decreased Its Enerplus (ERF) Holding

Credit Agricole S A decreased Enerplus Corp (ERF) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 94,000 shares as Enerplus Corp (ERF)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 94,000 shares with $708,000 value, down from 188,000 last quarter. Enerplus Corp now has $1.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 991,999 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. ACBI’s profit would be $6.41 million giving it 16.10 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 129,638 shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has risen 2.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ACBI News: 23/03/2018 Atlantic Capital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TPG Growth Joins First Atlantic Capital as a Significant Investor in Resource Label Group; 26/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Bancshrs 1Q EPS 19c

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Donâ€™t Make This Dividend Mistake – Investorplace.com” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A increased Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 20,000 shares to 55,000 valued at $10.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Technipfmc Plc stake by 3.91M shares and now owns 4.06 million shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $53.46M for 8.72 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 2.61% above currents $18.03 stock price. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had 6 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1900 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Friday, September 6.

More notable recent Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACBI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atlantic Capital named 2019 Best Banks to Work For – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nashville bank buys Kentucky lender in $51.9M deal – Nashville Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 9/8/2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.