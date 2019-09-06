Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Lost It’s Keefe Bruyette \u0026 Woods Outperform Rating; Outfront Media (OUT) Sellers Increased By 24.16% Their Shorts

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) had an increase of 24.16% in short interest. OUT’s SI was 2.27 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 24.16% from 1.83 million shares previously. With 1.09M avg volume, 2 days are for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)’s short sellers to cover OUT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 947,705 shares traded. Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) has risen 30.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OUT News: 24/05/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Announces Hiring Of Chief Financial Officer; 24/03/2018 – JCDecaux open to bidding for U.S. peers but nothing planned – CEO; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 02/05/2018 – Outfront Media 1Q Rev $337.9M; 26/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Awarded Long-Term Contract By The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District For Advertising And Digital Communications Platform; 24/05/2018 – Outfront Media: Siegel Appointment Effective June 4; 19/03/2018 – The Body Shop Launches First-Ever U.S. Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign in Partnership with OUTFRONT Media; 19/03/2018 – OUTFRONT Media EVP And Chief Financial Officer Donald Shassian To Retire; 02/05/2018 – Outfront Media 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 27c; 24/05/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA INC OUT.N SAYS MATTHEW SIEGEL APPOINTED CFO

Keefe Bruyette \u0026 Woods lowered the shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a Outperform rating to Market Perform rating in a an analyst report released on 6 September. The broker from today has a $18.0000 target price on company.

The stock increased 3.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 169,809 shares traded or 35.85% up from the average. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has risen 2.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ACBI News: 29/05/2018 – TPG Growth Joins First Atlantic Capital as a Significant Investor in Resource Label Group; 09/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Atlantic Capital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Bancshrs 1Q EPS 19c

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $377.96 million. The firm offers money market, time, brokered, and demand deposits; savings and NOW accounts; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. It has a 8.4 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management, treasury management, and depository services; electronic payments services to payroll companies and other high transaction volume clients; capital markets services; small business administration and franchise program loans; and online and mobile banking services.

Analysts await Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ACBI’s profit will be $6.41M for 14.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Outfront Media has $3200 highest and $23 lowest target. $31’s average target is 13.89% above currents $27.22 stock price. Outfront Media had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Imperial Capital.