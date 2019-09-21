Atlantic American Corporation (AAME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) compete against each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American Corporation 2 0.24 N/A 0.38 6.23 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 151 0.74 N/A 11.18 13.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atlantic American Corporation and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Atlantic American Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 2.3% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic American Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.51 beta. From a competition point of view, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has a 0.66 beta which is 34.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Atlantic American Corporation and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s consensus target price is $157, while its potential downside is -1.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.3% of Atlantic American Corporation shares and 94.7% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares. About 2.5% of Atlantic American Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic American Corporation -5.24% -6.37% -9.27% -2.89% -20.34% -2.44% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated -1.82% -0.78% 4.76% 8.97% 11.47% 11.19%

For the past year Atlantic American Corporation had bearish trend while Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated beats Atlantic American Corporation.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.