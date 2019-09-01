Atlantic American Corporation (AAME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC)

Since Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) and Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) are part of the Life Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American Corporation 3 0.25 N/A 0.38 6.23 Independence Holding Company 37 1.51 N/A 2.08 18.20

Demonstrates Atlantic American Corporation and Independence Holding Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Independence Holding Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Atlantic American Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Independence Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) and Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 2.3% Independence Holding Company 0.00% 6.8% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.51 shows that Atlantic American Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Independence Holding Company is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.22 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.3% of Atlantic American Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of Independence Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. Atlantic American Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 66.6% of Independence Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic American Corporation -5.24% -6.37% -9.27% -2.89% -20.34% -2.44% Independence Holding Company -1.04% -2.72% 0.4% 5.57% 12.13% 7.67%

For the past year Atlantic American Corporation has -2.44% weaker performance while Independence Holding Company has 7.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Independence Holding Company beats Atlantic American Corporation.