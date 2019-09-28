Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Contrasting side by side

Both Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) are each other’s competitor in the Life Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American Corporation 3 0.00 5.08M 0.38 6.23 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 154 1.20 62.41M 11.18 13.95

Table 1 highlights Atlantic American Corporation and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Atlantic American Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Atlantic American Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American Corporation 193,937,542.95% 7.8% 2.3% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 40,634,155.87% 8.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic American Corporation has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Atlantic American Corporation and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is $157, which is potential -2.16% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.3% of Atlantic American Corporation shares and 94.7% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares. Atlantic American Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic American Corporation -5.24% -6.37% -9.27% -2.89% -20.34% -2.44% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated -1.82% -0.78% 4.76% 8.97% 11.47% 11.19%

For the past year Atlantic American Corporation has -2.44% weaker performance while Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has 11.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated beats on 11 of the 13 factors Atlantic American Corporation.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.