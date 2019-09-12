Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is a company in the Life Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Atlantic American Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.09% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Atlantic American Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.92% of all Life Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Atlantic American Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American Corporation 0.00% 7.80% 2.30% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Atlantic American Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American Corporation N/A 3 6.23 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

Atlantic American Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Atlantic American Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 1.00 2.00

As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 52.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantic American Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic American Corporation -5.24% -6.37% -9.27% -2.89% -20.34% -2.44% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year Atlantic American Corporation had bearish trend while Atlantic American Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic American Corporation has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlantic American Corporation’s competitors are 13.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Atlantic American Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atlantic American Corporation’s peers beat Atlantic American Corporation on 6 of the 5 factors.