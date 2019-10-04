Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Comparing side by side

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) are two firms in the Life Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American Corporation 3 0.00 5.08M 0.38 6.23 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 27 0.00 111.08M 1.63 16.72

Table 1 highlights Atlantic American Corporation and Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Atlantic American Corporation is currently more affordable than Brighthouse Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atlantic American Corporation and Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American Corporation 191,596,892.21% 7.8% 2.3% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 407,633,027.52% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.3% of Atlantic American Corporation shares and 0% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares. Atlantic American Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic American Corporation -5.24% -6.37% -9.27% -2.89% -20.34% -2.44% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.89% 3.06% 2.6% 0% 0% 10.06%

For the past year Atlantic American Corporation had bearish trend while Brighthouse Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Atlantic American Corporation.