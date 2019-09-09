Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $5.37 Million; Share Price Rose; Clark Estates Increases Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 19,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 812,131 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.30M, up from 792,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 2.34 million shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.19 million, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo sales push extended to wealth-management unit – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180939: Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P.; Wells Fargo & Company

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.05 million shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Northstar Group Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 151,100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.49% or 332,327 shares. Intact Inc invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gam Ag holds 73,538 shares. The Bahamas-based Holowesko Ltd has invested 9.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1.14M were accumulated by Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Security National Tru Communication reported 20,304 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 216,200 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 10,091 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp reported 440,523 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cognios Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 27,901 shares. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.89% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research stated it has 23,036 shares. Northern stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Coastline Company holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 27,550 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors has 2.24% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Field & Main National Bank & Trust holds 2,515 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Grandfield And Dodd Limited has 26,086 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Westfield Mgmt Company Lp reported 0.95% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.2% or 76,115 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 8,570 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication owns 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3.44 million shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,215 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 1,038 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.55% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 12,364 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 87,753 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $207.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

