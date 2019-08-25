Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position by $3.11 Million; Ledyard National Bank Lifted Its Holding in Abb LTD Spon Adr (ABB) by $5.54 Million

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (ABB) by 107.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 307,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 595,165 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, up from 287,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Abb Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 1.59M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – Solid order growth gives ABB strong start to year; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 09/05/2018 – ONESAVINGS ABB REPRESENTING ABT 8% ISSUED CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – ABB: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 25,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.12 million, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 442,300 shares traded or 16.57% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,575 shares to 5,071 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Morningstar Us Mkt Tilt Etf (TILT) by 4,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,999 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Sel Sect Spdr Etf (XLV).

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ABB shares jump on new CEO appointment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why ABB Stock Fell More Than 12% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management Corp has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.28% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 244,371 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 6,473 shares in its portfolio. 3,459 are owned by Ww Asset Mgmt. First Citizens National Bank And invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 481,057 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 32,852 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 12,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset reported 82,500 shares stake. 35,354 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Eaton Vance Management owns 73,137 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,535 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc has 2,605 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.