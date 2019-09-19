Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped Dorman Products (DORM) Position by $652,152; Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Price Rose While Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered Holding by $8.96 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 248,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 241,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 490,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 512,584 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 7,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 647,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.43 million, up from 640,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 69,431 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 17,763 shares to 359,828 shares, valued at $21.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 35,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,499 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 165,496 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 7,048 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 29,858 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Jane Street Group Inc holds 0% or 3,290 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 25,485 shares. 2,635 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 3,358 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weik Cap has 2,700 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. M&T Comml Bank has 7,145 shares. Prescott Capital Management Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 15,045 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Shine Advisory Inc reported 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dorman Products, Inc. Appoints David M. Hession as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dorman Products A Buy In The Mid-$80s After Selloff – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results, Issues Fiscal 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Sitting On The Sidelines For Now – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors declares $0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Announces 7.5M Share Public Offering of Common Shares on Forward Basis – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case Omega Healthcare Is Beyond Saving – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 24,929 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 44,746 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). D E Shaw And Company holds 11,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 12,147 shares. Shelton Management has invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Acg Wealth reported 7,785 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 570,552 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Group Limited Co holds 17,637 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 42,439 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 2.75 million shares. Putnam Investments has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 12,711 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 4.04M shares in its portfolio.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 311,047 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $53.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 275,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.54M for 13.93 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.