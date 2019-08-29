Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $793,431; Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Position Has Boosted by Trellus Management Company Llc

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 313,523 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.14M, up from 309,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 15,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 76,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 136,497 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 13,521 shares to 256,584 shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 9,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,917 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Investment Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 708 shares. Lynch And Assocs In stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Choate Invest has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Swedbank accumulated 756,465 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability invested in 1.97% or 60,587 shares. Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Liability owns 13,452 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Forbes J M & Com Llp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America reported 1,661 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,140 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 16,371 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 2.21M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Asset Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Td Asset Mgmt reported 713,487 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.09% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 27,900 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 5,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 6,519 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage owns 21,245 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). State Street has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Oz Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 60,000 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 359,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 15,700 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc owns 228,663 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Cls Investments Lc holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 531,052 shares.

