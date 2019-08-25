Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Mesa Labs (MLAB) Stake By $1.20 Million; Fj Capital Management Has Lifted Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) stake by 4.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 5,216 shares as Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB)’s stock rose 6.84%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 120,233 shares with $27.71 million value, down from 125,449 last quarter. Mesa Labs Inc now has $900.18 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.16% or $8.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 134,193 shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) stake by 68.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc acquired 153,727 shares as Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP)’s stock rose 9.27%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 378,727 shares with $9.26 million value, up from 225,000 last quarter. Univest Financial Corporatio now has $732.08M valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 69,973 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) stake by 109,524 shares to 12.74 million valued at $234.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Transunion stake by 219,599 shares and now owns 9.02M shares. Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) was raised too.

More notable recent Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mesa Labs (MLAB) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Options – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Share Price Has Gained 204%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold MLAB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 8,469 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Lp owns 0.05% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 18,601 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 79 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 10,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 2,422 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 8,869 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 19,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 15,405 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Mackenzie Financial accumulated 14,860 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Gained 33% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Univest Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Univest Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) stake by 230,370 shares to 44,630 valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rbb Bancorp stake by 92,126 shares and now owns 985,874 shares. Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) was reduced too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,600 activity. Wonderling Robert C bought $62,600 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.