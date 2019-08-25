Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Position as Stock Rose; As Mercury Genl Ne (MCY) Market Valuation Rose, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lifted Its Position by $958,000

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp Ne (MCY) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 50,391 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 31,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 156,384 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 15,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.31M, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 77,510 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $25,430 activity.

