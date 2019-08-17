Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Teleflex (TFX) Stake; Shorts at TORAY INDS ORD ORDINARY SHARES (TRYIF) Lowered By 38.31%

TORAY INDS INC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TRYIF) had a decrease of 38.31% in short interest. TRYIF’s SI was 2.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 38.31% from 3.29 million shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 1069 days are for TORAY INDS INC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TRYIF)’s short sellers to cover TRYIF’s short positions. It closed at $6.86 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 8.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 227,934 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)’s stock rose 21.07%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 2.40M shares with $726.56 million value, down from 2.63 million last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $17.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $369.81. About 154,364 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 8 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $42000 highest and $287 lowest target. $360.38’s average target is -2.55% below currents $369.81 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Needham. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 5. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Stephens. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. Needham maintained the shares of TFX in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 425 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 61,700 shares. New York-based Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Mgmt has invested 1.41% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 17,818 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 3,106 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0.05% or 270,850 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,550 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc reported 38,374 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 1,941 shares. 1,175 are owned by Trexquant Inv L P. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Eagle Asset Management owns 8,579 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Security National Tru has 0.07% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 3,165 shares to 260,043 valued at $33.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 4,471 shares and now owns 382,039 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity. $356,250 worth of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was bought by HEINMILLER JOHN C.

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, plastics and chemicals, IT-related products, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company has market cap of $11.74 billion. The firm offers filament yarns, staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester and acrylics; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It has a 12.5 P/E ratio. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, other resins and molded products, polyolefin foam products, films and processed film products, raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics, zeolite catalysts, and veterinary medicines, as well as fine chemicals, such as raw materials for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals; and films and plastic products for IT-related products, electronic circuits and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs and related materials, magnetic recording materials, and graphic materials.