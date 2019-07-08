Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Teleflex (TFX) Position by $68.84 Million; Valuation Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined While Gabalex Capital Management Lowered Holding

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 3.78M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 227,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726.56M, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $331.14. About 75,238 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $120.78M for 31.96 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Northern holds 0.04% or 481,082 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 21,428 shares. 3,337 are owned by Brinker. Vanguard Gp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). The California-based State Bank Of The West has invested 0.11% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. 3,642 were accumulated by Westpac. Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1,000 shares. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Bessemer Grp invested in 0.48% or 409,501 shares. Uss Invest accumulated 437,190 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 1.58 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 7,500 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.03% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qiagen Nv by 14,451 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $47.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 28.51 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Intact Investment Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,283 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt holds 21,465 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 281,100 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Com holds 21,312 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr invested in 0.2% or 13,740 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny, a New York-based fund reported 361,438 shares. Barbara Oil Co owns 16,000 shares. Orrstown Finance Svcs Inc stated it has 91 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.2% or 2.35M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Old Republic Interest Corporation reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com has 1.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.29 million shares. Triangle Secs Wealth owns 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,427 shares.

