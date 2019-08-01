Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Position in Monro (MNRO) as Stock Value Rose; Conning Stake in Home Depot (HD) Lowered by $1.61 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 10,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 428,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, down from 438,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 86,506 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 8,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 217,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.78 million, down from 226,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $215.39. About 1.15 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.43 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,928 shares to 486,084 shares, valued at $31.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 18,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln owns 25,455 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 4.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.59M shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vigilant Management Llc holds 2% or 74,502 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 36,190 shares or 4.61% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,182 shares. 1,166 were reported by Kirr Marbach Limited Company In. Northstar Advsr Limited Co reported 82,335 shares stake. Wms Partners Ltd holds 0.31% or 6,565 shares. Westover Limited Liability holds 14,420 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 6,832 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hallmark Mngmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Whittier Trust accumulated 73,977 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co invested in 315 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 18,897 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $120.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.25M for 29.12 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 16,820 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 4,724 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny owns 250 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 8,131 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 25,210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management invested in 48,560 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 571,852 are held by Victory Capital Management Incorporated. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) or 4,633 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 20,186 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv accumulated 655 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.04% or 60,250 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Com has invested 0.05% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Public Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 16,020 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $79,600 activity.