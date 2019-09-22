Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Holding; 1ST Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)’s Sentiment Is 1.92

1ST Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.65, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 23 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 12 reduced and sold their positions in 1ST Constitution Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.87 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding 1ST Constitution Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 20 New Position: 3.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) stake by 8.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 49,725 shares as Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN)’s stock rose 24.56%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 550,565 shares with $27.74M value, down from 600,290 last quarter. Huron Consulting Group Inc now has $1.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 129,596 shares traded or 27.65% up from the average. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – Huron Consulting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 02/04/2018 – Press Ganey Announces New Leadership Model to Support the Transformational Journey; 29/03/2018 Huron Amends and Extends Senior Secured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Rev $193.7M; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q REV. $193.7M, EST. $181.5M; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM MARCH 31, 2020 TO MARCH 23, 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HURN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.91 million shares or 4.40% more from 20.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,369 are owned by Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp. Barclays Public stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 32,600 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). 235,511 are owned by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. 163,445 were accumulated by S&T Natl Bank Pa. State Street reported 449,986 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 6,647 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc accumulated 10,063 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbt Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,920 shares or 0.47% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). 40,904 were reported by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Us State Bank De holds 2,473 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) or 31,717 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 1.19 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 5,236 shares to 124,401 valued at $45.94 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cass Information Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) stake by 58,930 shares and now owns 443,443 shares. Qiagen Nv was raised too.

More notable recent Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HURN vs. FC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Huron Named ‘Best Firm to Work For’ by Consulting Magazine for Ninth Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FTI Consulting’s GRIP Gets New Senior Managing Director – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. HURN’s profit will be $15.13M for 23.87 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Huron Consulting Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FCCY’s profit will be $3.46M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by 1st Constitution Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1ST Constitution Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval From the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation of the Proposed Merger With Shore Community Bank – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1ST Constitution Bancorp to Acquire Shore Community Bank – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “1ST Constitution Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.075 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “1ST Constitution Bancorp Reports Net Income Increased 19% for the First Quarter of 2019 and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.075 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company has market cap of $158.89 million. The firm offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 30,101 shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) has declined 14.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank; 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $8,943 activity.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 3.1% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp for 92,254 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 118,624 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 529,502 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 0.46% in the stock. Highlander Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,193 shares.