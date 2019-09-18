Atlanta Capital Management Co Stake in Visa (V) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Peloton Wealth Strategists Stake In Boeing Company (BA) Was Has Upped

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 3,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 9,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $383.77. About 2.26M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 6,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.92M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $174.79. About 2.60 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 385,807 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,774 shares. Goelzer Invest Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 6,967 shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.35% or 1,120 shares. Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 542,096 were accumulated by Stifel Corp. Fin Counselors accumulated 28,470 shares or 0.42% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.67% or 712,404 shares. Natixis Lp invested in 61,391 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,590 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 1.13% stake. Riverhead Capital Management Lc reported 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Novare Capital Management Llc holds 0.1% or 1,769 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Investment Communications, a Michigan-based fund reported 712 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 15,152 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 13,014 shares to 187,424 shares, valued at $47.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 59,750 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Peter B Com has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.01% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak has invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 82 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 12,893 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Citadel Advisors holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.20 million shares. Cornerstone Capital has 190,493 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested in 65,219 shares. Macquarie Group owns 1.42M shares. Diligent Limited Liability Corp reported 2.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Friess Assoc owns 1.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 154,961 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd invested in 115 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Creeks Capital Mgmt Lp holds 13.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.25M shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.56 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.