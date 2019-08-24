Atlanta Capital Management Co Stake in Lennox Intl (LII) Cut by $30.53 Million; Karpus Management Has Decreased Stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) as Shares Were Volatile

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 115,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418.69 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.7. About 273,345 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 36,894 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld owns 5,142 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Inc reported 62,469 shares. 18,040 were reported by First Allied Advisory Ser. Staley Capital Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 15,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company accumulated 1.23 million shares. Van Eck Assoc invested in 0.01% or 150,139 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 59,100 were accumulated by Sit Inc. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Pnc Financial Ser Gru accumulated 0% or 2,702 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 56,866 shares. Cohen And Steers has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Us Bank & Trust De reported 4,545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.04% or 361,466 shares in its portfolio.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen California Dvd Advantage Muni Fd (NAC) by 25,435 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Acq Corp by 4.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Merger Acq Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 100 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,111 shares in its portfolio. 317,158 are held by Seven Post Office L P. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 9,397 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 5,324 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd holds 882 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 12,163 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Wesbanco Natl Bank has 0.17% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 12,800 shares. Atlanta Mngmt Company L L C holds 1.58 million shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.21% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 10,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Eventide Asset Management Limited stated it has 144,000 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 25,521 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $399.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).