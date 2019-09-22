Atlanta Capital Management Co Raised Stake in Idex (IEX); Berkley W R Com (WRB) Holding Has Upped by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336.86 million, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $164.34. About 1.87M shares traded or 144.03% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 29,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 19,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.80 million shares traded or 190.70% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Exchange operator IEX blasts NYSE for criticism of SEC fee plan – Reuters” on June 28, 2018, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “‘IEX has sunk to a new low’: NYSE blasts upstart rival’s claims that it’s misleading its listed companies in brutal letter – Business Insider” published on July 10, 2018, Businessinsider.com published: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 283,208 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $102.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 848,111 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 42 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 86,234 shares. Glenmede Na reported 7,197 shares. 8,139 are owned by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company. Duncker Streett & Company Incorporated invested 0.23% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 2,752 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 94,124 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Lc holds 30,211 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancshares & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 13,100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 72,748 shares. Colony Group Incorporated has 7,180 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 345,986 were reported by Legal General Group Public Limited Com. Eulav Asset Management reported 83,750 shares.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $150.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.