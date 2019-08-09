Atlanta Capital Management Co Raised Facebook (FB) Position By $2.06 Million; Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Covered By 4 Bulls

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 13.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 12,419 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 104,755 shares with $17.46 million value, up from 92,336 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $552.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $188.39. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain That It Avoided in the U.S; 27/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO STAY “VERY CHEAP OR FREE”; “l DON’T THINK THE AD MODEL IS GOING TO GO AWAY” -NYT; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has a ‘tremendous amount of power’ and should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS PRESSING ‘PAUSE’ ON FACEBOOK ADVERTISING; 27/03/2018 – National Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and democracy

Among 8 analysts covering Diageo PLC (LON:DGE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Diageo PLC had 32 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral”. Investec downgraded Diageo plc (LON:DGE) rating on Monday, March 25. Investec has “Sell” rating and GBX 2950 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Kepler Cheuvreux. Bernstein maintained Diageo plc (LON:DGE) on Monday, April 8 with “Underperform” rating. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 12. Goldman Sachs maintained Diageo plc (LON:DGE) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 10 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 3 report. See Diageo plc (LON:DGE) latest ratings:

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.68% or GBX 23 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3385. About 2.81M shares traded. Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of 79.82 billion GBP. The firm offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. It has a 26.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, CÃ®roc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.