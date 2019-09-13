Atlanta Capital Management Co Raised Donaldson (DCI) Position By $633,650; Stonecastle Financial (BANX)’s Sentiment Is 0.58

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Donaldson Inc (DCI) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 12,673 shares as Donaldson Inc (DCI)’s stock declined 5.56%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 2.68 million shares with $136.14 million value, up from 2.66 million last quarter. Donaldson Inc now has $6.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 441,507 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Adj EPS 53c; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 22/05/2018 – Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%

Stonecastle Financial Corp (BANX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.27, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 7 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 12 cut down and sold their holdings in Stonecastle Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.69 million shares, up from 1.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Stonecastle Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 11 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

More notable recent StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 Per Share for Third Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BANX: High Yield, Yet Conservative Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $144.33 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 15.15 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.

Analysts await StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.4 per share. BANX’s profit will be $2.49M for 14.48 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by StoneCastle Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 3.6% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. for 169,168 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 284,392 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.75% invested in the company for 413,169 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Management Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,735 shares.

The stock increased 1.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 12,903 shares traded or 37.37% up from the average. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) has declined 3.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) stake by 14,409 shares to 538,303 valued at $19.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) stake by 27,894 shares and now owns 455,173 shares. Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$48.49, Is It Time To Put Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Donaldson Co (DCI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hovnanian Enterprise leads industrial gainers; GMS only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Arrow stated it has 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Foster Dykema Cabot Company Ma holds 6,000 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 135,142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.79 million shares. Principal Financial holds 0.05% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 1.06M shares. 250,214 are owned by American Interest Grp Inc Inc. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company owns 7,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.03% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 213,685 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). World Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 8,551 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Cornerstone reported 41 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).