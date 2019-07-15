Atlanta Capital Management Co Raised American Tower New (AMT) Position by $5.07 Million as Share Price Rose; Kraton (KRA) Holder Bank Of America Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 54.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 127,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,585 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 235,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.35M market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 174,024 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 25,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 826,731 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.92M, up from 801,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.26M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 87,753 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $207.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 15,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A had sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45 million on Friday, January 18. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19 million on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,225 shares. Moreover, Cap Intl Ca has 0.34% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 14,356 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management reported 10,436 shares stake. Wms Prtn Limited stated it has 5,398 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp invested in 1.50M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Richard C Young & Comm Limited stated it has 38,783 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, First Business Fincl has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,021 shares. Woodstock Corporation invested in 0.09% or 2,639 shares. Markel Corporation holds 0.12% or 35,500 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 427,933 shares. Ironsides Asset Lc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc holds 34,075 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 4.35M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 85,122 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 23.86% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.88 per share. KRA’s profit will be $34.90 million for 6.90 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Kraton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc holds 256,538 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De owns 291 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company has 71,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 50,086 shares. Brookfield Asset Management has 436,809 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Company reported 11,287 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,415 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,200 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 97,086 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 21 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,319 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 156,554 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 18,529 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.04% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).