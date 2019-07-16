Atlanta Capital Management Co Raised Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake By $2.16 Million; Netscout Systems (NTCT) Sellers Decreased By 2.92% Their Shorts

Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) had a decrease of 2.92% in short interest. NTCT’s SI was 5.11 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.92% from 5.27M shares previously. With 410,500 avg volume, 13 days are for Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s short sellers to cover NTCT’s short positions. The SI to Netscout Systems Inc’s float is 7.45%. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 155,948 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 2.55% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Short and Long-Term Marketable Securities Were $447.8M at March 31; 11/04/2018 – RCR Wireless: NetScout brings smart data technology to LFN; 25/04/2018 – NetScout Systems: Board Increases to 9 Members From 7 Members; 11/04/2018 – New NETSCOUT DDoS Mitigation Platform for Terabit Attack Era; 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 22/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Telefonica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV Architecture; 25/04/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso, Susan L. Spradley to Board; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Sees FY19 GAAP Rev Performance in a Range From a Low Single-Digit Decline to Low Single-Digit Growth

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 17,967 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock rose 3.55%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.51M shares with $181.71M value, up from 1.50M last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $5.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 247,115 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm offers nGeniusONE management software that enables clients to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its clients to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options.

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetScout Systems Enters Oversold Territory (NTCT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold NetScout Systems, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 161,804 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,721 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Ameriprise Fin owns 0.01% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 477,444 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Pdt Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 57,800 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated has 1.29 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 8,278 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0% or 26,460 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 11,988 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 7,600 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 57,366 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $504,703 activity. On Friday, February 1 SZABADOS MICHAEL sold $155,129 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 6,000 shares. 3,000 shares were sold by DOWNING JOHN, worth $80,040 on Thursday, February 7. $269,534 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares were sold by BUA JEAN A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Limited reported 0.12% stake. Hightower Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 3,938 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 14,505 shares. Amp Investors Ltd has 29,945 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 29,191 shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 284 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 9,927 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 6,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prelude Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 96,530 shares in its portfolio. Cove Street Ltd Liability holds 56,515 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc has invested 0.07% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Clark Estates Inc New York invested in 31,000 shares. 7,219 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust.

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $155 target. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 4.