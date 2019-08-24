Atlanta Capital Management Co Position in Patterson Companies (PDCO) Upped by $2.01 Million as Stock Declined; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Aspiriant Trimmed Position by $338,292 as Stock Value Declined

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 95,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 672,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70 million, up from 576,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 590,552 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 9,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 27,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 2.02 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 11,580 shares to 429,966 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 323,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 6,687 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Quantitative Ltd holds 0.04% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 280,000 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 3.61 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 117,714 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Guyasuta Investment Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,960 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 511,581 shares. 206,080 were reported by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Brandes Inv LP reported 11,074 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler & Associates Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,916 shares. Creative Planning holds 13,766 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 144,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,080 shares to 12,871 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 17,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

