Atlanta Capital Management Co Position in Mesa Labs (MLAB) Has Trimmed by $1.20 Million as Shares Rose; Farmers Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stryker (SYK) Holding by $385,923

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,233 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.71 million, down from 125,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $234.95. About 29,849 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 45.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,570 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 5,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 818,026 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 8,276 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $94.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Analysts await Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.59 EPS, down 4.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MLAB’s profit will be $6.24 million for 36.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.37% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.71 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $581,750 were sold by Schmieder John Bradley on Friday, February 8. GUILLEMIN EVAN sold 3,254 shares worth $750,687. 2,000 shares were sold by KELLY DAVID M, worth $459,240 on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.24M for 28.24 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 12,234 shares to 87,237 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.58 million activity. Fink M Kathryn also sold $31,819 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Monday, February 4. Doliveux Roch bought $8,154 worth of stock or 46 shares. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89M.