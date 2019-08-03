Atlanta Capital Management Co Position in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Boosted by $840,600 as Share Price Rose; Suncor Energy (SU) Valuation Declined While Paradigm Asset Management Co Increased Holding by $117.72 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 3,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 33,130 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.53 million shares traded or 116.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 33,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 733,448 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.46M, up from 699,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 362,651 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12,263 shares to 383,872 shares, valued at $60.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs invested in 113 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl reported 11,044 shares stake. 980,557 are owned by State Street Corporation. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Brinker Capital holds 13,602 shares. Enterprise has 0.01% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Dupont Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 64,926 shares. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) or 126 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 148,642 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Inv Ser Lc has 0.01% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). First Mercantile Tru Com stated it has 0.05% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 52,095 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 37,100 shares stake. Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

