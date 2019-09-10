Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Stake by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Legal & General Group Plc Upped Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $2.63 Million; Share Price Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 29,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 7.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.72 million, down from 7.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 357,118 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 93,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, up from 912,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 2.21 million shares traded or 11.41% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Management Holdings’ Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox; 04/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO SAYS CO COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT UNIT IN AHMEDABAD; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES TO CONSIDER SEEKING HOLDERS NOD FOR DEBENTURE SALE; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q TOTAL COSTS 17.8B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – ILG IS SAID TO EXLORE MERGER WITH APOLLO’S DIAMOND RESORTS:RTRS; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP RECEIVED 2 CONDITIONAL PROPOSALS FROM APOLLO; 08/05/2018 – U.S. private equity fund Apollo walks away from First Group offer; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.46M for 74.74 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

