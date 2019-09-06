Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Holding in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Valuation Declined, Zebra Capital Management Has Upped by $421,572 Its Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 13,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.81% . The institutional investor held 289,884 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95 million, down from 303,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Incm T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 66,054 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Universal Health Realty Short-Interest Ratio Up 35% to 12 Days; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 10,199 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 6,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “From The Far East To The Eastern Caribbean: Celebrity Cruises Brings THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION To Tampa – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Lc invested in 0.17% or 29,744 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85,880 shares. Pggm Investments holds 0.13% or 216,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 9,242 are owned by Fdx Advisors Inc. The New York-based Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fiduciary accumulated 0.01% or 2,113 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,508 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 1.49% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 14,036 shares. Srb reported 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tremblant Cap Grp invested in 55,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% stake. Strs Ohio reported 308,067 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC) by 5,007 shares to 5,797 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ROL) by 10,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,120 shares, and cut its stake in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 42,417 shares to 11.89M shares, valued at $555.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 79,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend – Stockhouse” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.