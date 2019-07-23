Atlanta Capital Management Co Lifted Its Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $642,768; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Price Rose, Connors Investor Services Boosted Holding

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 9,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,770 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 62,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.31% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $151.85. About 3.70M shares traded or 229.05% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 15,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 910,586 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.94M, up from 895,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 9.38 million shares traded or 15.38% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 25,520 shares to 257,419 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) by 2,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,553 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Canandaigua Fincl Bank & Com reported 2,117 shares stake. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). New South Capital Mgmt accumulated 552,047 shares. Advisor Limited has 0.08% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company, a Japan-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.1% or 30,482 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 3,471 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The stated it has 28,727 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 35,435 were reported by Mutual Of America Ltd Company. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.41% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 86,610 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co stated it has 234,602 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 5,579 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc accumulated 257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 4.96M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5,216 shares to 120,233 shares, valued at $27.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 80,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.56M shares, and cut its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. $11.76M worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 778,518 were reported by Ycg Limited Liability. Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd owns 156,245 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability has 102,482 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 14,277 are held by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability. Bb&T holds 56,590 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Daiwa Group invested in 0.03% or 85,757 shares. Aspen Inv holds 11,683 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.16% or 230,782 shares. West Oak Capital Lc holds 1.07% or 40,086 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.05% or 69,352 shares. Generation Investment Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6.54% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 20.92M shares.

